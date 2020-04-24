Establishing state’s writ against majority’s opinion is madness: President Alvi

He was answering a question regarding closure of mosques

The centre and the Sindh government appear to be on the opposing sides with regard to the issue.

Sindh has prohibited congregational prayers in the province, but President Arif Alvi still appears in favour of opening mosques.

He says he consulted all chief ministers, governors and experts while formulating SOPs regarding prayers in mosques.

"I wrote down those 17 points that included SOPs which are understood and acceptable the world over," the president told Amber Shamsi on her show Sawal Friday night.

"But the doctors said this is a very indisciplined nation," he said. "I say that give them a chance to be disciplined instead of making them fall in line through police."

The Sindh government prohibited mass prayers in the last week of March after a spike in coronavirus cases across the country.

However, some influential clerics announced a couple of weeks later that they were reopening mosques and lockdown restrictions would no longer apply to them.

The centre succumbed to the pressure from religious circles and allowed congregational prayers during Ramazan following a meeting between President Alvi and clerics.

But the Sindh government once again restricted Taraweeh and other congregational prayers in mosques late last night.

President Alvi said on the show he would not dictate any province after the 18th Amendment.

"The Sindh government has made a judgment for themselves," he said. "I spoke with the Punjab and KP chief ministers and all chief ministers said 'they think they will be able to manage this thing'."

The president questioned if factories were being opened then why mosques were being closed.

"If there can be SOPs for factories, then why can't there be SOPs for mosques," he asked, saying that TV debates appeared to be more focused on mosques than markets.

"People demand establishment of the writ of the state," he said, describing such demands as a "state of madness".

"Is this a police state," President Alvi questioned on the show.

Regarding industries, he said if all factories were closed, then people would die of poverty and hunger in Pakistan.

"If my child is likely to die of hunger, then I will forget all SOPs and go to work," the president contended.

He said a country like China could handle closure of industries in a small part, but Pakistan cannot.