Saturday, April 25, 2020  | 1 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Ehsaas Programme cashier in Tando Allahyar tests positive for COVID-19

SAMAA | and - Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Apr 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Ehsaas Programme cashier in Tando Allahyar tests positive for COVID-19

Photo: Online

A cashier at an Ehsaas Kifalat Programme cash counter in Sindh’s Tando Allah Yar tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

According to the medical superintendent of the district’s Civil Hospital, the man has been quarantined for 14 days.

Since he had been in contact with hundreds of people, the government has now decided to track all the people who had visited the centre and screen them for the disease.

Tando Allahyar has reported a total of eight coronavirus cases so far. They are of local transmissions and include a policeman.

The Sindh government had ordered on Friday the COVID-19 tests be taken of all employees distributing money under the Ehsaas Programme in the province.

Social distancing is not being practiced among people who are lining up at the money distribution centres and the way money is being distributed is likely to result in the further spread of COVID-19, CM Murad Ali Shah had said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coornavirus Tando Allah Yar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Tando Allah Yar, coronavirus, COVID-19, Civil Hospital, medical superintendent, Ehsaas Kifalat Programme, sindh, govt
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
What if Pakistanis are dying of coronavirus outside hospital beds?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.