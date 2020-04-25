Ehsaas Programme cashier in Tando Allahyar tests positive for COVID-19

A cashier at an Ehsaas Kifalat Programme cash counter in Sindh’s Tando Allah Yar tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday.

According to the medical superintendent of the district’s Civil Hospital, the man has been quarantined for 14 days.

Since he had been in contact with hundreds of people, the government has now decided to track all the people who had visited the centre and screen them for the disease.

Tando Allahyar has reported a total of eight coronavirus cases so far. They are of local transmissions and include a policeman.

The Sindh government had ordered on Friday the COVID-19 tests be taken of all employees distributing money under the Ehsaas Programme in the province.

Social distancing is not being practiced among people who are lining up at the money distribution centres and the way money is being distributed is likely to result in the further spread of COVID-19, CM Murad Ali Shah had said.