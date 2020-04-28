Doctors, nurses test positive for coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Seven doctors and seven nurses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday.

The pandemic has now started affecting people who have been fighting it on the front line. In one day, seven doctors, including four women doctors, tested positive for the virus.

According to KP Young Nurses Association General Secretary Fazal Maula, seven male nurses were infected by the deadly virus. Medical staff, ward boys and paramedics have also been affected, he added.

All of them have been quarantined. KP has reported a total of 1,984 COVID-19 cases so far.