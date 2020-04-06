Doctors in Quetta stage protest to demand safety gear

Doctors and paramedical staff in Quetta staged a protest to demand safety gear for themselves as the country continues to grapple with the novel coronavirus.

The doctors gathered outside the Civil Hospital, Quetta and marched towards CM House. The police tried to stop them from violating Section 144. This, however, led to a war of words between the two groups and a fight erupted between them.

The police arrested more than 50 protesters and shifted them to different police stations.

Moreover, many people continue to defy the lockdown in the city. Many people were seen standing in queues outside banks and they were not maintaining the required social distance.

Motorcycles, rickshaws and cars were seen on roads too.