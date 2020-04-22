Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Doctors advise government to intensify coronavirus lockdown

Posted: Apr 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Doctors advise government to intensify coronavirus lockdown

People gather around a food stall during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Rawalpindi on April 20, 2020. AFP

Doctors in Karachi are urging the government to intensify the lockdown. They warned that the coronavirus cases will rise drastically if restrictions are lifted.

The lockdown will improve the situation, Indus Hospital CEO Abdul Bari said while addressing a press conference with other doctors at the Karachi Press Club. He added that the number of coronavirus cases has increased by 40 per cent in the last five days.

Dr Bari said that experts believe that the number of cases will continue to rise in the coming days. We don’t have capacity to combat the virus and precautionary measures are the only cure against it.

The virus has killed at least 211 people in the country and the total number of known cases has jumped to 10,072.

Dr Atif, a member for the doctors’ association, warned that hospitals will not have space for more patients if the cases continue to rise. Indus, Aga Khan and Civil hospitals don’t have space for new patients, he added.

