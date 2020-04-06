Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
Disinfection tunnel installed at Multan’s Sabzi Mandi

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: Samaa TV

A walk-through disinfection tunnel has been installed at the entrance of Multan’s wholesale vegetable market amid rising coronavirus cases in the country.

A chlorine-based product will be sprayed on all people entering the market.

A hand washing point has also been set up for fruit and vegetable vendors and buyers.

Speaking to SAMAA TV on Sunday, people lauded the district management’s move, adding that such tunnels should be set up in other markets as well.

Meanwhile, the district management focal person said such tunnels will be installed at bus stops across the city very soon.

As of Monday, 1,380 known cases of the COVID-19 were reported in Punjab and 3,110 across Pakistan.

