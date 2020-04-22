Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Didn’t shake hands with PM Khan: Faisal Edhi

Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 33 mins ago
Didn’t shake hands with PM Khan: Faisal Edhi

Edhi Foundation head Faisal Edhi, who tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, said that he didn’t shake hands with Prime Minister Imran Khan in his meeting at the PM House on April 16.

PM Khan’s staff had asked me to remove my mask before the meeting, Edhi told SAMAA TV’s anchor Nadeem Malik on Wednesday.

PM Khan was also tested for the virus after Edhi’s test came positive and he was negative, according to Dr Zafar Mirza, his special assistant on health.

Faisal had told SAMAA TV last week that PM Khan didn’t recognize him when he went to meet him and donate Rs10 million for his corona relief fund. He, however, clarified today he has only met PM Khan once before last week’s meeting when he came to offer his condolences over Abdul Sattar Edhi’s death four years ago.

Faisal added that his health will not affect the work of his foundation and its mission will continue.

