Decision to ease lockdown to be taken next week: PM

The decision to ease the countrywide lockdown will be taken after consultations with the provincial governments on April 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday.

The National Command and Control Centre is closely monitoring the situation across the country, PM Khan told the members of Balochistan cabinet.

The country went under a lockdown last month after a sudden spike in the cases of coronavirus. The virus has killed at least 62 people in the country and the known number of cases has jumped to 4,317.

According to Radio Pakistan, the premier said that the country’s health care system is likely to face immense pressure by the end of this month due to the rising number of coronavirus cases.

He urged the nation to show unity to contain the spread of the virus.