Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Daal prices across Pakistan shoot up

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Daal prices across Pakistan shoot up

Daal prices across Pakistan have increased as profiteers take advantage of the country-wide lockdown.

In Karachi, prices rose by Rs40 to Rs80 per kilogramme. Daal moong is selling for Rs280, a Rs70 jump from its pre-lockdown price of Rs210.

Similarly, daal masoor is selling for Rs175 instead of Rs96 and daal channa for Rs165 from Rs127.

Daal now costs almost as much as chicken.

In Islamabad, daal prices have risen by Rs10 to Rs40. Daal moong is now selling for Rs280 from Rs240 while daal masoor is Rs23 more expensive, daal maash Rs15 and daal channa Rs10.

In Lahore, daal moong is selling for Rs300 a kilo. It was previously sold for Rs200 per kilogramme. Daal maash is Rs50 more expensive and costs Rs180 while daal masoor is selling for Rs170.

Peshawar saw daal maash selling for Rs250 from an original price of Rs180. Daals masoor and channa are being sold for Rs160 and Rs170 respectively.

Quetta saw the lowest increase in the prices of daal, as a rise of Rs10 to Rs20 was recorded.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Daal
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
The perp wore a crown
The perp wore a crown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.