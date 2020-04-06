Crime in Rawalpindi drops to zero during two-week coronavirus lockdown

No crime has been reported in Rawalpindi since March 24, when the coronavirus lockdown was imposed, the police said on Monday.

The reason why crime has dropped to zero is because criminals don’t want to put themselves at risk when numerous personnel of law enforcement agencies are patrolling the city and fear the virus as well, according to the police.

Rawalpindi Saddar Division SP Rai Mazhar Iqbal said the crime rate had begun declining before the lockdown was put in place.

“Before the lockdown, the crime rate had already reduced by 70% to 80%,” he said.

“The remaining 20% to 25% rate was taken care of by the lockdown.”