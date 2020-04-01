Wednesday, April 1, 2020  | 7 Shaaban, 1441
Court rejects petition to bring back Pakistanis stranded in Iran

Posted: Apr 1, 2020
Posted: Apr 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court rejected on Wednesday a petition to bring back pilgrims stranded in Iran.

The court cannot interfere in policy matters, said Chief Justice Athar Minallah. He declared the request unfit for hearing.

Trust the government, he advised the petitioner, adding that the whole world is in the grip of the coronavirus.

The Parliament and executive is here, approach the correct forum with your petition, he said.

The petitioners’ lawyer argued that thousands of Pakistanis are stuck in Iran and their visas have expired. But Justice Minallah said this is an international matter that the court cannot intervene in.

The Pakistani government shut down all international flights and the border with Iran to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country. The number of known cases in Pakistan crossed 2,000 on Tuesday.

