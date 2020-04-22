Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Court rejects Khursheed Shah, son’s bail plea in assets case

Posted: Apr 22, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Court rejects Khursheed Shah, son’s bail plea in assets case

Photo: Khursheed Ahmed Shah/Facebook

A special bench of the Sindh High Court Sukkur division rejected on Wednesday the bail plea of PPP leader Khursheed Shah and his son Farukh Ahmed Shah in an assets case.

Shah’s two wives and 12 other people have been granted bail in the assets beyond means case. Abdul Razzaq Barhani, a government contractor who was arrested in the case on November 15, 2019, has been ordered to pay a Rs2.5 million surety bond.

Khursheed Shah’s lawyer, Mukesh Kumar, said that senior lawyers have contacted Aitzaz Ahsan and Raza Rabbani and after their advice, they will apply for bail in the Supreme Court.

Shah was arrested in Islamabad on September 18, 2019. A reference has been filed against him, his two wives, two sons and son-in-law Owais Shah for owning Rs240 million more than their sources of income can justify.

He had filed for bail on January 11. The court reserved its verdict in the case on April 14 after 12 hearings. Justice Amjad Hussain Sahito and Justice Shamsuddin Abbasi heard the case.

