Court rejects Islamabad privates schools’ petition challenging 20% fee concession

The Islamabad High Court has turned down a petition filed against the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority for ordering educational institutions across Islamabad to reduce their monthly fees by 20%.

On April 8, the PEIRA issued a notification instructing private educational institutions to cut their tuition fees for April and May by 20% due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The petition against the notification was filed by the Private Schools Association and heard by Justice Aamer Farooq on Monday.

The petitioner said the decision for fees deduction should be nullified because it was made without taking into account the problems private schools are facing.

The court responded that the schools should have announced a concession voluntarily.

“If the government reviews its decision, they could either decrease it to 15% or take it up to 50%,” the court said.

The judge remarked that schools’ profits won’t end in two months.

The Federal Directorate of Education and the PEIRA were made respondents in the petition.