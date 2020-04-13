Monday, April 13, 2020  | 19 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Court rejects Islamabad privates schools’ petition challenging 20% fee concession

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Court rejects Islamabad privates schools’ petition challenging 20% fee concession

Islamabad High Court. File photo

The Islamabad High Court has turned down a petition filed against the Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority for ordering educational institutions across Islamabad to reduce their monthly fees by 20%.

On April 8, the PEIRA issued a notification instructing private educational institutions to cut their tuition fees for April and May by 20% due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The petition against the notification was filed by the Private Schools Association and heard by Justice Aamer Farooq on Monday.

The petitioner said the decision for fees deduction should be nullified because it was made without taking into account the problems private schools are facing.

The court responded that the schools should have announced a concession voluntarily.

“If the government reviews its decision, they could either decrease it to 15% or take it up to 50%,” the court said.

The judge remarked that schools’ profits won’t end in two months.

The Federal Directorate of Education and the PEIRA were made respondents in the petition.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Islamabad
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad high court, private schools association, 20% fee concession,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
The sugarland sadness
The sugarland sadness
SMS service 8171 won't be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
SMS service 8171 won’t be charged anymore: Sania Nishtar
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
Karachi man runs car over robber to avoid snatching
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
Quetta police official denies reports of blast targeting Afghan Taliban
The perp wore a crown
The perp wore a crown
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.