Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Court asks why internet services remain suspended in merged districts

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Court asks why internet services remain suspended in merged districts

Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court wants to know why internet services remain suspended in merger districts.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing on Monday a petition filed by a student, Syed Muhammad. The petitioner said that thousands of students are not being able to take online classes because there are no 3G or 4G services in the former tribal areas. Many students are missing out on their education because of this, the petition added.

The court has summoned a reply from the interior secretary and PTA chairperson by April 28. The interior secretary has also been instructed to appear in court at the next hearing.

Notices were issued after the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication submitted its reply. The interior ministry had placed the ban in 2016, said the information ministry in its reply.

You can’t shut the internet service during a lockdown or any operation, said the chief justice. No law says that internet services can be suspended in any area, he said, adding that the Pakistan Army made many sacrifices to restore peace in the tribal areas.

“We can’t just close the internet there,” Justice Minallah added. If something like this happens in Islamabad, will the internet services be suspended here too, he asked.

FaceBook WhatsApp
islamabad high court
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
If Pakistani elderly self-distance infections could drop 30%: study
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
Dead economy can be revived, not dead people: Sindh CM
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.