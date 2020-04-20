Court asks why internet services remain suspended in merged districts

The Islamabad High Court wants to know why internet services remain suspended in merger districts.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah was hearing on Monday a petition filed by a student, Syed Muhammad. The petitioner said that thousands of students are not being able to take online classes because there are no 3G or 4G services in the former tribal areas. Many students are missing out on their education because of this, the petition added.

The court has summoned a reply from the interior secretary and PTA chairperson by April 28. The interior secretary has also been instructed to appear in court at the next hearing.

Notices were issued after the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication submitted its reply. The interior ministry had placed the ban in 2016, said the information ministry in its reply.

You can’t shut the internet service during a lockdown or any operation, said the chief justice. No law says that internet services can be suspended in any area, he said, adding that the Pakistan Army made many sacrifices to restore peace in the tribal areas.

“We can’t just close the internet there,” Justice Minallah added. If something like this happens in Islamabad, will the internet services be suspended here too, he asked.