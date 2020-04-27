Court asks mills for guarantee they won’t fire daily wagers

The owners of textile mills approached the Islamabad High Court on Monday and submitted a petition to be allowed to pay their electricity bills in installments because of the lockdown.

The court said that the mill owners must first assure them that they won’t fire the daily wagers working for them and submit a guarantee.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah asked for a list of daily wagers working at the mills.

Kamal Hassan and Majid Jahangir, who are representing mill owners in the case, said that April 27 is the last date for them to submit bills and the court should give them the same relief provided to cement factories.

The court, however, said that they will not pass a judgment until they know about the situation of the daily wagers.

The case has been adjourned till April 28.