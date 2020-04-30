Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
Pakistan

Court asks for progress report in corruption case against Iqbal

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Court asks for progress report in corruption case against Iqbal

Photo: File

An accountability court in Islamabad asked the National Accountability Bureau to submit a progress report in the Narowal Sports City case against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal.

Judge Muhammad Bashir asked for an update in the case against Iqbal. NAB Prosecutor Waseem Javed told the court that they have completed the inquiry and will soon file a reference in the case.

Iqbal couldn’t appear in court because of the spread of coronavirus.

The court asked for a progress report and adjourned the hearing till June 8.

Iqbal, a former interior minister, is accused of causing losses worth billions to the national exchequer by initiating the Sports City project in his home constituency in 2009. In April 2018, the Rs2.9 billion project was inaugurated by the then president Mamnoon Hussain. NAB had launched an investigation into the matter the same day it was inaugurated. The bureau said it had received a complaint of embezzlement.

According to NAB officials, the Pakistan Sports Board also illegally used its authority for the construction of the sports city.

Iqbal, who was appointed as the federal minister for planning in 2013, has rejected NAB’s allegations. He said that the total cost of the project was Rs2.9 billion, while Rs2.5 billion have so far been spent on it

