Court approves Saad Rafique’s exemption request in Paragon Housing case

A Lahore accountability court approved on Tuesday PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique’s plea asking for an exemption from appearing in court for a hearing of the Paragon Housing Society case.

The PML-N leader had cited increasing coronavirus cases for not turning up to the court. The court okayed his request and adjourned the hearing till May 6.

The court has summoned the witnesses at the next hearing to record their statements.

Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique are accused of misusing their authority and causing a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

According to NAB, the siblings colluded with Qaiser Amin Butt and three others to form the Paragon City housing society. The Lahore Development Authority says the housing project was unapproved.