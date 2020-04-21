Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Court approves Saad Rafique’s exemption request in Paragon Housing case

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Court approves Saad Rafique’s exemption request in Paragon Housing case

File photo

A Lahore accountability court approved on Tuesday PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique’s plea asking for an exemption from appearing in court for a hearing of the Paragon Housing Society case.

The PML-N leader had cited increasing coronavirus cases for not turning up to the court. The court okayed his request and adjourned the hearing till May 6.

The court has summoned the witnesses at the next hearing to record their statements.

Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique are accused of misusing their authority and causing a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

According to NAB, the siblings colluded with Qaiser Amin Butt and three others to form the Paragon City housing society. The Lahore Development Authority says the housing project was unapproved.

FaceBook WhatsApp
khawaja saad rafique paragon housing case
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Khawaja Saad Rafique, Paragon Housing scheme, NAB,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Pakistan’s Ramazan transmission sees kings and queens with no kingdom
Who is exempted under Pakistan's two-week extended lockdown?
Who is exempted under Pakistan’s two-week extended lockdown?
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.