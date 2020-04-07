Tuesday, April 7, 2020  | 13 Shaaban, 1441
Court approves bail of student accused of making ‘anti-state’ remarks

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: Twitter

The Supreme Court on March 30 approved the bail of a student accused of making anti-state remarks during a rally in Lahore.

He was ordered to submit Rs100,000 surety bond. The court issued a two-page written verdict in the case on Tuesday.

Alamgir Khan, a relative of PTM leader Ali Wazir, was arrested on December 1, 2019 for making an “incendiary speech” during a rally on Lahore’s Mall Road on November 29.

A case was filed against him at the Civil Lines police station and he was charged under sections 124-A (sedition), 290 (public nuisance) and 291 (continuation of nuisance) of the Pakistan Penal Code and read with Section 16 (dissemination of rumours) of the Maintenance of Public Order and Section 6 (punishment for violation) of the Punjab Sound Systems (Regulations) Act.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard his bail petition.

His lawyer argued that the petitioner, who belongs to District South Waziristan, is “emotionally devastated by colossal loss of lives of his clain, including that of his father at the hands of Taliban”.

The law officer, however, said that the student “disrupted the public life on a thoroughfare in the metropolis but also incited sedition to the public at large”.

The court said that the “state must be benign upon dissent and criticism of its citizens, no matter how crudely articulated or misplaced”. It remarekd that the “petitioner is a student [and] his days of incarceration are serving no useful purpose to the prosecution”.

