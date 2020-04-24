Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Corrupt people used media to hide their corruption: PM Khan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Corrupt people used media to hide their corruption: PM Khan

File photo

Prime Minister Imran Khan accused on Friday the media of hiding corruption of former governments, claiming that anchorpersons used to be given money to run “planted” shows in the past.

Corrupt people came into power after 2008 and they used media to hide their corruption, PM Khan told journalists in Islamabad. People have lost interest in “meaningless” current affairs shows, he said.

PM Khan’s government itself is often criticized for trying to silence the media. In its 2019 report, the Amnesty International said that the authorities had intensified their crackdown on the right to freedom of expression.

Journalist bodies in the country also say that the government has blocked advertisements to the Dawn and Jang media groups. In March this year, the All Pakistan Newspapers Society said that the PTI government in Punjab, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had stopped giving advertisements to these media groups.

However, PM Khan has himself denied these accusations and said the Pakistani media was freer than the global media.

Commenting on the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the premier said his government had not received any aid from any foreign country to combat the pandemic. The daily wage earners are going through a difficult time due to the lockdown in the country, he reiterated.

The virus has far killed 236 people in Pakistan and the total number of known cases in the country has crossed 11,000.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Imran Khan Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Imran Khan, Corruption, Media, Coronavirus
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan's death toll by 50%
China admits mistake, raises Wuhan’s death toll by 50%
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn't been sealed
Fact-check: No, Indus Hospital in Karachi hasn’t been sealed
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
‘Going to the mosque is now a comorbid for COVID-19’
PTA extends device registration to May 19
PTA extends device registration to May 19
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
Karachi Metro Cash & Carry shuts after employee gets coronavirus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.