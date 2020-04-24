Corrupt people used media to hide their corruption: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan accused on Friday the media of hiding corruption of former governments, claiming that anchorpersons used to be given money to run “planted” shows in the past.

Corrupt people came into power after 2008 and they used media to hide their corruption, PM Khan told journalists in Islamabad. People have lost interest in “meaningless” current affairs shows, he said.

PM Khan’s government itself is often criticized for trying to silence the media. In its 2019 report, the Amnesty International said that the authorities had intensified their crackdown on the right to freedom of expression.

Journalist bodies in the country also say that the government has blocked advertisements to the Dawn and Jang media groups. In March this year, the All Pakistan Newspapers Society said that the PTI government in Punjab, Islamabad and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had stopped giving advertisements to these media groups.

However, PM Khan has himself denied these accusations and said the Pakistani media was freer than the global media.

Commenting on the measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the premier said his government had not received any aid from any foreign country to combat the pandemic. The daily wage earners are going through a difficult time due to the lockdown in the country, he reiterated.

The virus has far killed 236 people in Pakistan and the total number of known cases in the country has crossed 11,000.