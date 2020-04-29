Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

‘Coronavirus won’t last long, focus on those growing toxic vegetables’

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: File

The Sindh High Court resumed hearing on Wednesday a petition against people growing vegetables in industrial and sewage water in Karachi’s Malir, Landhi, and Surjani Town.

The district commissioners, in their replies, said that they are busy with the arrangements for the coronavirus and haven’t been able to focus on those growing toxic vegetables.

The court remarked that the coronavirus will end soon but those who have been growing vegetables in sewage water are playing with people’s lives.

The Malir and Korangi DCs have been ordered to submit their replies by May 6.

Singapore university predicts when Covid-19 will end in Pakistan
Naaka daaka? Karachi cops caught red-handed skimming at check posts
Old route, fresh costing for K-IV, committee tells Sindh govt
Dr Awan rejects ‘baseless’ accusations against her on media
Karachi court denies bail to traders charged with violating lockdown
