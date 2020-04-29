‘Coronavirus won’t last long, focus on those growing toxic vegetables’

The Sindh High Court resumed hearing on Wednesday a petition against people growing vegetables in industrial and sewage water in Karachi’s Malir, Landhi, and Surjani Town.

The district commissioners, in their replies, said that they are busy with the arrangements for the coronavirus and haven’t been able to focus on those growing toxic vegetables.

The court remarked that the coronavirus will end soon but those who have been growing vegetables in sewage water are playing with people’s lives.

The Malir and Korangi DCs have been ordered to submit their replies by May 6.