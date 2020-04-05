Sunday, April 5, 2020  | 11 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Coronavirus patients recovering in Sindh without any medication: CM

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
Coronavirus patients recovering in Sindh without any medication: CM

Photo: ONLINE

At least 123 people who recovered from the coronavirus in Sindh were not given any medicine and were only kept in isolation, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Sunday.

In a video statement, the Sindh CM said that self-isolation was the best way to cure the virus. He added that the total number of knows cases in the province has jumped to 881.

The virus has killed at least 44 people in the country and 15 of them died in Sindh alone, according to health authorities.

CM Shah said that the provincial government has formed a rapid response force in every district of Sindh. But he warned that the province’s health system would be under a lot of pressure if the virus spreads to low-income areas.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Sindh
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Coronavirus, Sindh, Pakistan, Karachi
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Pakistan launches its first online game to teach financial literacy
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.