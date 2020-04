At least eight people infected with coronavirus have died in Karachi in the past 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 56, Sindh health department said Sunday.

The province also reported 182 new locally transmitted cases, with at least 132 in Karachi alone.

The country has been under a lockdown since March’s last week. The virus has so far claimed 167 lives in Pakistan and the total number of known cases has reached 8,281.