Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Coronavirus is a bigger problem than world war: railways minister

Posted: Apr 4, 2020
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid addressing a press conference in Lahore about the coronavirus on Saturday, April 4. Photo: Online

The coronavirus is a bigger problem than a world war, says Federal Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

He said Pakistan’s situation on the spread of the virus will be clear by April 14.

This is a difficult time and we are working hard to control the outbreak, he told the media on Saturday.

“I condemn those who have misbehaved with the people of Raiwind in mosques,” he said.

On April 1, the Punjab government completely locked down Raiwind over fears that the coronavirus may spread from there. 

Vegetable and food staple shops were shut down and the police and Rangers deployed to ensure no one leaves their homes. The Raiwind Tablighi Centre was declared a quarantine centre for foreigners.

He asked the “leadership” to stop pointing out mistakes sitting behind a laptop. He was referring to Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

“Their time is up,” Rasheed said.

