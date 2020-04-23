Coronavirus doesn’t scare Imran Khan: Usman Dar

Prime Minister Imran Khan is not afraid of the coronavirus and he is committed to helping the people, said Adviser to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar.

The PM has been working every day and is leading the fight against the coronavirus, he remarked while speaking to SAMAA TV on Thursday.

The PTI government doesn’t believe in hiding facts from the people, he claimed. The reports on the sugar and flour crises were made public, he said. “This is the first time that such reports have been made public.

PM Khan will protect the taxpayers’ money at all costs, Dar added.