Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Contaminated water being supplied to Karachi: KWSB tells Sindh IG

Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Contaminated water is being supplied to the people of Karachi through illegal water tankers from Sakran (Hub) and Gharo, Thatta amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This was revealed by KWSB Managing Director Asadullah Khan to SAMAA Digital.

Khan has written a letter to the Sindh inspector-general saying that unsafe water is being illegally transported and supplied to some areas of districts West and Central from far flung area of Sakran in Hub and Gharo in Thatta.

In the letter, the KWSB managing director said that water is a basic ingredient of healthy life. he said it gets high purification and precautions are vital to maintain its portability in KWSB’s operations.

He said the water board has placed regulations amid the pandemic for the treatment of public water systems to prevent water borne pathogens, such as viruses from contaminated drinking water.

The centralized water treatment methods, which utilise filtration and disinfection, should inactive the COVID-19 and other water borne viruses.

In the letter, the KWSB MD said illegal hydrants are operating in Sakran and Gharo — supplying unhygienic water to Karachi through tankers. These tankers contain water hazardous to one’s health.

It can cause serious illness, which can be particularly dangerous for infants, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

Khan identified the entry points from where the illegal water tankers are coming into Karachi.

“These illegal water tankers are entering Karachi via PS Manghopir, PS Mochko and PS Maymar,” he said.

The situation in Thatta district is also the same. The illegal hydrants falling within the limits of the Dhabeji and Gharo police stations are supplying contaminated water through tankers into Karachi, putting people at risk of COVID-19.

Khan requested the IG to stop this activity to save the lives of the people of Karachi.

He told SAMAA Digital that the practice is being continued for the last one year. A strong water mafia is behind it, he said, adding that whenever KWSB takes notice of it, the practice is stopped for some time and then starts again, especially in the summers.

MOST READ
