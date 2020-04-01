Complete lockdown likely in Sindh from 12pm to 3pm Friday

The Sindh government is likely to impose a “complete lockdown” in the province from 12pm to 3pm on Friday to restrict mass prayers, a source close to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah told SAMAA TV Wednesday.

The source said the decision was taken after consultation with religious clerics to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Sindh government had banned Friday prayers in the province last week. The order issued by the government said that only three to five mosque staff members (such as the imam and khateeb) are allowed to pray there.

Some mosques, however, did not follow the government’s orders and police had to make announcements asking people to go back to their homes.

Dozens of people were arrested in the province for violating the orders.

The provincial government had imposed a lockdown in Sindh on March 23. Instructions were issued to the authorities that all stores, including grocery shops and petrol pumps, be closed at 5pm.