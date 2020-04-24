Clerics agree with Sindh govt’s decision on Taraweeh: Governor Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that religious scholars have agreed with the Sindh government’s decision to restrict Taraweeh prayers in mosques.

Governor Ismail said so while speaking to the media at his official residence in Karachi. He welcomed the consensus between clerics and the provincial government.

The Sindh chief minister announced on Thursday that people would have to offer Taraweeh at home, requesting clerics to support the government’s decision to protect the masses from coronavirus.

His statement came days after the centre gave a go-ahead to clerics to open mosques for congregational prayers during Ramazan.

In a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus, the Sindh government had prohibited congregational prayers in mosques late last month.

“Citizens should worship at their homes,” the Sindh governor urged. “Support the government, be it provincial or federal.”

He said all decisions were being made for the safety of the masses.

Governor Ismail said the government was heading towards a “smart lockdown”, as was the entire world.

“[We] can’t say as to how long this virus would stay,” he said. “We can’t lock down the daily wage earners.”

The governor further said he was supporting the provincial government, regardless of the fact whether he agreed with its decisions.

“Ministers should speak carefully,” he advised. “Do not say things that could sour relations.”