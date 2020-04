A 15-year-old boy was brought to Khairpur’s Faiz Ganj Hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated.

The staff and doctors, however, ran away from the patient thinking he had coronavirus and there was no one left to treat him, according to his family members. The teen was rushed to a hospital in Gambat where he passed away.

The doctors said that the patient was suffering from cholera.

The family, which hails from Nangar Khan village, has asked the authorities to help them get justice.