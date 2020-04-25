China sends team of doctors, medical aid to Pakistan

Another team of Chinese doctors reached the Islamabad International Airport on Saturday. They also brought medical aid with them.

The doctors were received by Joint Chief of Staff Committee Chairperson General Nadeem Raza.

According to the ISPR, the team has an expertise in dealing with patients affected by the novel coroanavirus. The doctors will stay in the country for the next two months.

They will also analyse Pakistan’s medical services and will advise doctors and paramedic staff working on the front line.

The Pakistan Army said that this help from China was a proof of the strong relations between both the countries and their support for each other during tough times.