Samaa TV
‘Children from remote areas will benefit from PTV’s Teleschool Channel’

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Posted: Apr 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Students and teachers from remote areas of the country will especially benefit from the new Teleschool Channel, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said.

The channel was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday [April 13] to make up for the academic loss faced by students across the nation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s a joint venture of the Ministry of Education and the Pakistan Television Ltd. “PTV has started regular broadcast of Teleschool from 8am today [Tuesday],” Dr Awan tweeted on Tuesday.

She said that not only children locked up at homes will benefit from the initiative, but it will also contribute to the overall literacy rate in the country.

“Teleschools will also benefit those who cannot go to school for some reason,” PM’s aide remarked. More than 20 million children in Pakistan are out of school, according to research.

The channel will be available on satellite, terrestrial and cable. It will beam programmes from 8am to 5pm every day and deliver content for grades 1 to 12.

