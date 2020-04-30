Chaman administration seizes ‘fake ketchup’ from a factory

The Chaman district administration seized on Thursday “fake ketchup” from a factory while inspecting the condition and prices of daily food items. The factory owner escaped.

A team of the administration led by Chaman Assistant Commissioner Zakaullah Khan Durrani inspected shops in various areas.

They ensured that the food items were being sold as per the official price list issued by the government.

The assistant commissioner warned the shopkeepers of strict action in case they were found selling substandard items, hoarding or profiteering.