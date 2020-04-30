Thursday, April 30, 2020  | 6 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Chaman administration seizes ‘fake ketchup’ from a factory

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Chaman administration seizes ‘fake ketchup’ from a factory

Photo: Saeed Achakzai/ SAMAA Digital

The Chaman district administration seized on Thursday “fake ketchup” from a factory while inspecting the condition and prices of daily food items. The factory owner escaped.

A team of the administration led by Chaman Assistant Commissioner Zakaullah Khan Durrani inspected shops in various areas.

They ensured that the food items were being sold as per the official price list issued by the government.

The assistant commissioner warned the shopkeepers of strict action in case they were found selling substandard items, hoarding or profiteering.

MOST READ
