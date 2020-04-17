CDA goes against SC orders to flatten Islamabad slum—during lockdown

The people living in a shantytown in Islamabad’s Sector G-11/4 woke up to the sound of a bulldozer heading towards their homes Thursday morning.

A team of the Capital Development Authority, accompanied by the police, told them their houses are being demolished as the government considers them encroachments that need to be removed. The people tried to reason with them but were beaten and thrashed.

“We tried to stop them but they punched us and hit us with their sticks,” said Sattar, a daily wage labourer, in a video shared by Awami Workers Party’s Ammar Rashid on Twitter. “Neither the police nor the CDA officials listen to us. We are Pakistani too, where should we go now?”

These people live in makeshift homes made from discarded panaflex banners and cloth, according to Tauheed Sohail, who runs an open-air school in the area. One of Sohail’s students told her about the demolition on Thursday and she went there with some members of the Awami Workers Party who recorded videos and shared them on social media.

This is the third time the city authority has tried flatten the area, coming in 2018 and 2019 previously. Islamabad is said to have 52 informal settlements. It has not sent eviction notices to any resident in the last five years, said Sohail. “Whenever I have asked for a written copy order, they said it’s at their office and when the poor have asked for it they have been told off.”

Awami Workers Party’s Ammar Rashid, who works closely with squatters, said that what the CDA was doing is unlawful. “The Supreme Court has barred the authority from conducting any drive in katchi abadis without its approval,” he said. He is referring to an order passed on August 31, 2016 which says that the, “CDA has been restrained from demolishing any house in the already existing katchi abadi as mentioned in an order dated August 28, 2015.” It says that if the CDA wants to remove “fresh encroachments” then it will have to submit a report to the court after which it will be “allowed to proceed”.

In this case, it seems that no such permission was granted by the court or even the CDA. Ali Awan, the special assistant to the PM on CDA Affairs, said that the operation was conducted without “any prior approval of the CDA management or the political hierarchy”. He assured of an inquiry.

Federal Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said that the drive is “absolutely unacceptable”. She said on Twitter that she has spoken to the CDA chairperson and interior minister and shelter and compensation will be provided to the families.

An official of the CDA enforcement department has been suspended, according to Deputy Commissioner Hamza Shafqaat. Faheem Badshah, who is the CDA enforcement director, told SAMAA Digital that he cannot comment.

Muhammad Toheed, a senior researcher at Karachi Urban Lab, said that it is not possible that a drive was carried out without any authority’s knowledge. “A drive never occurs unless all related actors are on the same page. If everyone has denied it, then who was the signing authority?”

The exact number of people affected by the demolition is not known but an estimate suggests that 75 families have been rendered homeless. Approximately 400 to 500 people are without homes now, said Sohail.

The government promised them compensation but gave food and tents only to some people in the area, Rashid said. “They gave food to nine to 10 families and the same for tents,” adds Sohail.

The deputy commissioner has provided some relief to the area residents, said Toheed. “The question if the government will be able to provide them with the same shelter they had on their heads on the evening of April 15?”

For now, the people are trying to rebuild their jhuggis, Sohail adds.

It rained in Islamabad on Friday which created more problems. Their used panaflex banners were ripped and could not be reused. They are trying to arrange for waterproof sheets.

Sohail said that when people lose their makeshift homes, the rest of the world only see the physical damage. “This was emotionally damaging for them as they don’t even have work because of the COVID-19 lockdown,” she adds.

The deputy commissioner tweeted that his team said that the area was a “den of professional beggars”. An inquiry has been launched. Reacting to this, Mazari said that even if they were “professional beggars” they have fundamental rights to dignity under the Constitution.

“Most women [who live in the said area] work as maids and the men work as daily wagers in construction,” said Sohail. “They are not professional beggars.”

All the demolition drives have shown how ruthlessly the state views these settlements, said Soha Macktoom of the Karachi Urban Lab. The people dwelling here earn their livelihood and pay for their children’s education but their homes and neighbourhoods are looked up in a negative light, she added.