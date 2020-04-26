Sunday, April 26, 2020  | 2 Ramadhan, 1441
Can’t seal mosques, says Sindh’s Saeed Ghani

Posted: Apr 26, 2020
Posted: Apr 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Sindh has banned taraweeh prayers at mosques across the province but can’t seal mosques that violate the ban, said Education Minister Saeed Ghani.

He told SAMAA TV that the government won’t be raiding mosques and arresting people. It’ll be up to the people to be responsible, he said.

Sindh, like the rest of Pakistan, is currently under lockdown to prevent the further spread of the novel coronavirus. The province has banned congregational prayers at mosques, especially on Fridays, and urged people to stay home.

But Ghani said that they can’t seal mosques to ensure implementation of the rule.

People must think of the health of their families and loved ones and stay home, he said. We can’t get people to stay home via the police and Rangers, the minister added.

