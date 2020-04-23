Businesses aren’t more important than lives: Saeed Ghani

Businesses are never more important than the lives and health of people, said Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani while speaking on SAMAA TV’s programme Naya Din on Thursday.

The minister was addressing the reservations of traders who want market operations to resume.

Ghani said markets will be reopened once the Sindh government gets the green light from the federal government, which will take three to four more days.

For this decision, Ghani cited Sindh’s decision of imposing a province-wide lockdown on its own. He was of the view that the province might be autonomous enough to take various decisions, but once it does, certain entities don’t like it.

Hence, as Ghani put it, the chief minister has decided to get the Centre and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s approval before making any move related to prevention of the coronavirus.

Since the lockdown was imposed on March 23, different trade bodies have called on Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and several of his ministers to reopen markets.

If they want to open markets on alternative days, we can manage that too, the traders say.

Sindh Tajir Ittehad Chairman Jameel Paracha also appeared on the show and complained that the Sindh government and Centre were throwing the decision in each other’s court instead of providing businessmen relief.

Paracha was frustrated with the Sindh government’s decision. The Centre says that provinces are free to do what they want to, but the CM is acting in other direction, said Paracha.

He said authorities concerned could seal their shops if they find any shopkeeper violating the SOPs that prevent COVID-19 from spreading, but at least allow them to earn their livelihoods.

When asked how could the traders guarantee doing social distancing when they were holding press conferences without practicing it, Paracha said media briefings and market work is different.

He assured, however, that traders will take care of it at future press conferences.