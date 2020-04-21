Tuesday, April 21, 2020  | 27 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Pakistan

Burewala teen murdered after father fails to repay Rs7,000 loan

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Burewala teen murdered after father fails to repay Rs7,000 loan

File photo

A 13-year-old domestic worker has allegedly been tortured to death by her employers in Burewala after her father failed to repay the Rs7,000 loan he had taken from them.

According to the police, around three to four years ago, the teenager’s father took the loan from the couple but failed to repay it in the given time.

The couple asked the man to let his daughter work at their house as compensation while he went to Karachi in search of employment.

The police have taken the body in their custody. The suspects are on the run.

