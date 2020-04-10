Brother-in-law defeated coronavirus but succumbed to renal failure: Sindh CM

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah says his late brother-in-law defeated coronavirus but succumbed to renal failure.

In a video message on Friday, the Sindh CM said his brother-in-law, Mehdi Shahm tested positive for the virus on March 8 and was hospitalised.

He recovered and was later tested twice. The results of both were negative. But the coronavirus infection badly affected his lungs and failed his renal system, the CM said.

Murad said his late brother-in-law was buried according to the notified SOPs. “I have received thousands of condolence messages from people and most of them I don’t know,” he said, thanking those who have offered him condolence. He urged his friends to pray for the departed soul at their homes.

The CM shared that in the last 24 hours, 86 new cases have emerged.

Till Friday morning, 586 new tests were conducted, of them 86 were positive.