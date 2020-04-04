Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Borders to open temporarily to allow Afghans to exit Pakistan

The Torkham and Chaman borders connecting Pakistan and Afghanistan are going to be opened for three days to allow Afghan nationals to exit Pakistan.

The Foreign Office announced the news in a statement on Saturday.

It is being opened at the special request of the Afghan government on humanitarian considerations.

The Torkham and Chaman border crossings will be opened for a specific period from April 6 to 9.

“As a neighbor and in view of fraternal bilateral relations, Pakistan remains in abiding solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, particularly at this time of global pandemic,” read the statement.

The borders were closed after the spread of the coronavirus in Pakistan.

