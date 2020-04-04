Saturday, April 4, 2020  | 10 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Biometric verification necessary to cash Punjab govt’s coronavirus relief funds

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Biometric verification necessary to cash Punjab govt’s coronavirus relief funds

Photo: Roohan Ahmed/File

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said applicants of the Punjab government’s relief fund must get their biometric verification done to cash the amount delivered into their bank accounts.

People can go to shops providing online payment services and get their verification done there as well.

So far, the provincial government has received nearly 10 million applications for the package that aims to distribute money among needy families affected by the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus.

Officials are currently scrutinising and selecting individuals that are fit to be given aid.

CM Buzdar has said Rs1.5 billion will be transferred to the accounts in the next 24 hours.

In the next phase of the package, money will be distributed among daily wage labourers.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Punjab
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Replug: Imran Khan's Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Replug: Imran Khan’s Naya Pakistan housing plan needs friendly banks
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Doctor story: 'I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive'
Doctor story: ‘I wept when 3 hospital staffers tested positive’
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
Pakistan government launches COVID19 WhatsApp helpline in seven languages
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.