Thursday, April 30, 2020
Bilawal demands centre gives WB, ADB relief funds to provinces

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Bilawal demands centre gives WB, ADB relief funds to provinces

Photo: FILE

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded on Thursday the federal government provide provinces with relief funds from the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and the G20.

The statement by the PPP chairman came after a high-level meeting with party members through a video link.

Bilawal said the federal government was not supporting the poor people. He accused the centre of “sabotaging” their public welfare initiatives.

The ADB announced earlier this month that it will provide $1.7 billion in financial assistance to Pakistan. Pakistan will spend this amount on dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Economic Affairs Division.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on April 16 that Pakistan, along with 75 other developing countries, will get immediate debt relief from the international community.

Qureshi’s statement came a day after the G20 supported calls to provide immediate debt relief to developing nations hit hard by Covid-19.

Pakistan has allocated Rs1.2 trillion or $8 billion in what remains the largest-ever relief package announced by the country to support business, give cash payments to the poor, buy medical equipment and upgrade healthcare.

The global financial institutions have already warned of devastating economic implications of the pandemic in the months to come.

“This package will offer immediate relief and its spinoff will be on both the developing and the developed world because we are interconnected,” Qureshi said.

RELATED STORIES
 

