‘Big package’ to be announced to incentivise construction industry: PM

The government has decided to provide incentives to the construction industry in the country to ensure jobs for labourers amid the coronavirus outbreak, said Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“I will announce a big package for the industry tomorrow [April 3],” the premier said while addressing the media on Thursday. All other sectors correlating to the construction industry will also be incentivised.

“We will provide a set of rules and SOPs for labourers that they will be required to follow while working keeping in mind the rules of social distancing,” he said.

According to PM Khan, the biggest challenge for the government was to find a “balance between social distancing and unemployment”. “For this, the government has provided a list of industries that need to remain open despite the lockdown,” he said.

PM Khan advised businesses to stay in touch with the relevant government departments and chambers, assuring that the government was constantly holding meetings to assess the coronavirus situation.

The prime minister emphasised that while for the rest of the world it was “coronavirus versus the economy”, in Pakistan it was “coronavirus versus hunger”. “The poor segment of our society, also called the informal economy, are the most endangered from the virus and we are trying to help them through the Ehsaas Programme,” he said.

A total of Rs12 million will be distributed to these households. PM Khan remarked that the extension in the lockdown until April 14 was taken to prevent the coronavirus’ spread.

“Along with the lockdown, we also want the people to take responsibility and avoid public gatherings,” he added. The premier also assured that the situation in Pakistan was under control compared to other countries.