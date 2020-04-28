Tuesday, April 28, 2020  | 4 Ramadhan, 1441
Pakistan

Doctor advises people to isolate themselves two hours before iftar

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Doctor advises people to isolate themselves two hours before iftar

Photo: AFP

When the clock strikes 4pm or 5pm, a few hours before iftar, that is the time when most people are at risk of losing their patience so it’s better if people spend them alone.

This is what Dr Taha Sabri, the director of the Taskeen Health Initiative, said on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Tuesday.

The doctor believes that by evening, those who are fasting are very low on glucose and that is one of the reasons people often have arguments over petty issues. “Some people on roads are often seen arguing with people in Ramazan”, said Dr Sabri.

He remarked that the people who usually lose their temper in Ramazan should isolate themselves in the evening and spend that time reading the Holy Quran.

Speaking about observing Ramazan amid the coronavirus pandemic, he said lockdown is a huge obstacle in attaining the core purpose of the sacred month.

