Beef prices rise to Rs800/kilo in Karachi

The price of beef rose to Rs800 per kilo in Karachi after a lockdown was imposed in the city to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The government had set beef prices at Rs470 per kilogramme but butchers have been selling the meat for Rs600 to Rs700. They have blamed the price hike on animals.

“The cows and bulls we get have gotten very expensive,” butchers in Burnes Road and North Nazimabad said.

The price of chicken, on the other hand, decreased after which 1kg of chicken now costs between Rs250 and Rs280. According to shopkeepers, the reduction was due to decreased demand.

Eggs, however, have become more expensive as a dozen eggs now cost Rs130, almost 40% more than their actual price.

People have complained that price lists aren’t being followed at any of the shops and sellers have been selling these commodities at whatever prices they want.