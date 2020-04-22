Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Pakistan

Ban on pillion riding challenged in Sindh High Court

Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: FILE

A man has challenged the ban on pillion riding in the Sindh High Court as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic.

The petition was filed by Journalist Umair Anjum on Wednesday. The case has been approved for hearing.

The Sindh home ministry issued a notification on April 18 to ban pillion riding in the province, the petition says, adding that it was stated that it won’t apply to journalists, women and children.

Journalists are working very hard to report on the spread of the coronavirus to raise awareness among the masses. The ban has infringed upon our basic rights, the petition adds.

The Sindh government, interior ministry, Sindh IG and Karachi Additional IG have been named as respondents.

