Friday, April 3, 2020  | 9 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
Balochistan’s locally transmitted coronavirus cases increase to 33

Posted: Apr 3, 2020
Posted: Apr 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: ONLINE

Balochistan’s known coronavirus cases on Friday increased to 169. According to Balochistan government spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani, of these, 33 cases are local transmissions.

These patients also included doctors. A total of 11 doctors in the province have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Seven people in Quetta who had recent travel history tested positive as well.

At least 100 more tests have been conducted and their results are awaited.

Doctors and medical staff have complained about a lack of medical kits and other safety equipment and have started collecting donations for this purpose.

The province has been under lockdown for the past two weeks and security forces have been taking action against people violating the order. Pakistan’s borders with Iran and Afghanistan also remain closed.

All these precautionary measures were taken to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the province.

