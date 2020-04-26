Balochistan’s doctors urge government to impose 15-day curfew in province

Doctors in Balochistan have asked the provincial government to impose a 15-day curfew in the province in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Dr Yasir, the president of Balochistan’s Young Doctors Association, told reporters at the Quetta Press Club that the government needs to take strict measures to prevent the spread of the virus because the number of locally transmitted cases is rising in the province.

The doctor said that the government eased the lockdown and it caused a spike in infections. He asked people to restrict themselves to their homes and take precautionary measures.

Dr Yasir appealed to the provincial government to increase Balochistan’s health budget and hire more doctors on an emergency basis.

At least 31 doctors, five paramedical staffers and three nurses have contracted the virus while performing their duties, Dr Yasir added.