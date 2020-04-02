Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Balochistan’s coronavirus tally reaches 164, 9 officers fired for misconduct

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Balochistan’s coronavirus tally reaches 164, 9 officers fired for misconduct

Photo: Liaquat Shahwani/Twitter

The total number of coronavirus cases in Balochistan reached 164 on Thursday, according to the province’s health department.

The reports of six doctors and a total of 397 people are still awaited. Of the number of people affected by the virus so far, one fatality has taken place and 17 patients have recovered.

Thirty COVID-19 cases were local transmissions, including a doctor, security officer and son of a minister. Dr Saleem Abro has now been appointed the director-general of health in the province.

Additionally, the health department fired a total of nine health officers on the basis of misconduct. Action has been taken against hoarders and a strict lockdown has been imposed across the province.

The government has also contacted the Centre to discuss the issue of buying and distributing wheat.

Disinfection of areas in multiple districts is also under way. All these precautionary measures have been taken to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the province.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
coronavirus, COVID-19, Balochistan, health department, workers, disinfection, lockdown, hoarders, shopkeepers
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
PIA to operate special flights to the UK, Canada
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
Saudi Arabia stops Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement
'Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
‘Faith and youth to guide Pakistan in fight against coronavirus’
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Govt withdraws permission for PIA special flights to UK, Canada
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
Meet the doctor who treated Pakistan’s first coronavirus patient
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.