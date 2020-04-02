Balochistan’s coronavirus tally reaches 164, 9 officers fired for misconduct

The total number of coronavirus cases in Balochistan reached 164 on Thursday, according to the province’s health department.

The reports of six doctors and a total of 397 people are still awaited. Of the number of people affected by the virus so far, one fatality has taken place and 17 patients have recovered.

Thirty COVID-19 cases were local transmissions, including a doctor, security officer and son of a minister. Dr Saleem Abro has now been appointed the director-general of health in the province.

Additionally, the health department fired a total of nine health officers on the basis of misconduct. Action has been taken against hoarders and a strict lockdown has been imposed across the province.

The government has also contacted the Centre to discuss the issue of buying and distributing wheat.

Disinfection of areas in multiple districts is also under way. All these precautionary measures have been taken to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the province.