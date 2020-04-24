Balochistan to provide Ramazan packages to registered mosques

The Balochistan government has decided to provide Ramazan packages to all registered mosques in the province.

The development came after a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday. He instructed the authorities to prepare the package as soon as possible.

It was also decided that SOPs issued by the federal government should be strictly followed at all mosques.

All the people who violate these orders will be sent to the PCSIR Laboratory near Mian Ghundi and will be tested for the novel coronavirus there. Police and other security officers have been instructed to make sure these orders are implemented.

The chief minister said that the lockdown will be continued in the province. Balochistan has reported 607 COVID-19 cases so far.

Multiple government departments and civil society organisations will provide funds to shopkeepers whose shops are on rent. Rent will also be waived for two months.

The police have also been ordered to ensure all residents wear masks, gloves and follow precautionary measures.