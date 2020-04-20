Balochistan takes strict action against people leaving their homes unnecessarily

People caught out of their homes without any purpose will be taken to quarantine centres for coronavirus testing, warned Balochistan Additional IG Abdul Razzaq Cheema.

These people will not be allowed to leave until they test negative for COVID-19, he added.

The police have also decided to test people who are caught not wearing face masks. A case will be filed against tailors, plumbers and other shop owners if they open their shops without permission.

There has been an increase in the number of coronavirus cases because of people’s irresponsible behaviour, he remarked.

Quetta Commissioner Usman Khan said that if the people think any person has COVID-19 then they must dial 1122 and inform the authorities.