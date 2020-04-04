Balochistan reports 10 more coronavirus cases, provincial tally reaches 185

Ten more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Balochistan on Saturday, taking the total number of those affected in the province to 185.

The Balochistan health department confirmed this figure in its latest situational report.

So far, one person has died of the virus in the province.

Doctors and medical staff have complained about a lack of medical kits and other safety equipment and have started collecting donations for this purpose.

The province has been under lockdown for the past two weeks and security forces have been taking action against people violating the order. Pakistan’s borders with Iran and Afghanistan also remain closed.

All these precautionary measures were taken to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the province.