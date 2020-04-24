Friday, April 24, 2020  | 30 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Balochistan govt starts random coronavirus testing in Quetta

Posted: Apr 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Balochistan govt starts random coronavirus testing in Quetta

Photo: AFP

The Balochistan government has started random coronavirus testing in Quetta.

It is being done by teams of the health department on instruction of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan.

On Friday, the CM inspected the random testing facility established near the Jattak stop at Eastern bypass.

The CM was told that several facilities were being set up for random testing at various wards across the city.

This exercise aims to detect and control the spread of the virus.

So far, 359 tests have been conducted. The results of 31 are out. Of these, 22 people tested negative while 9 people tested positive.  

Earlier today, the Sindh government had directed the deputy commissioners of the districts where coronavirus cases have been reported to randomly test province-wide recipients of the federal government’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme.

Balochistan coronavirus Quetta
 
